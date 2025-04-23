Not Van Dijk; Liverpool defender tipped to ‘rival the greats’ after Leicester performance

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one win away from the title and at a time that we need all the players to be focused on the job at hand, one man is stepping up to the plate.

Selecting his Premier League team of the week for BBC Sport, Troy Deeney made space for one Red in his side after the win against Leicester City – Ibou Konate.

Explaining the decision, the 36-year-old said: ‘Liverpool made hard work of it against Leicester but Konate showed that he is at the top level physically and he is switched on.

‘He could become a great centre-back, possibly one that could rival the greats.’

It’s certainly some big praise for a man who won 100% of his duels at the King Power Stadium (via Sofascore) and has been in fine form of late.

Ibou Konate has been in great form for Liverpool this season

With stories suggesting that the club are struggling to agree terms with the Frenchman on a new contract, where he is reported to be asking for a 40% pay rise, his performances are certainly encouraging.

As Virgil van Dijk has signed his new deal too, there’s no pressing need to invest in a new central defender this summer.

Therefore, tying down the future of the 25-year-old could be the most beneficial move in the long term.

Our No.5 has a great bond with the fans too, something we’ve seen several times at Anfield already this season.

If we combine playing well, with someone who seems happy in their surroundings – then it all starts to make more sense to hand Konate a new contract this summer.

