Wayne Rooney’s nominations for manager of the season will alert Liverpool fans

Liverpool have been amazing this season but the talk around our campaign has been that we’re just in a poor league, with Wayne Rooney having his say.

Asked to select his top three managers of the season, the Scouser said: “My top three managers this season would be…

“In third place, would be Nuno [Espirito Santo] from Forest. I think they’ve had an incredible season. No one expected them to do as well as as they’ve done, so he’d be in my third place.

“In second place, I’ll go with [Andoni] Iraola from Bournemouth. I think they’ve had a fantastic season also. I think the way they play, the style which he played is very energetic, so I think he deserves to be in my second place.

“And in first place, I’ll go with Arne Slot. I think obviously coming into the Premier League, replacing obviously a very popular Jurgen Klopp, he’s been fantastic and it looks like they’re going to win the title, so he’d be my number one pick.”

Few of a red persuasion will argue with these comments and it’s nice to see our boss get the recognition he deserves for what has been an amazing campaign.

Arne Slot has been the best coach in the Premier League this season

Few Liverpool supporters, never mind anyone else, thought that we would be challenging for the league title this season and instead – we’ve walked the title instead.

It’s been a procession for weeks now and that’s down to an amazing squad and a fantastic coach leading the way.

We can’t underestimate the work that Jurgen Klopp did to get the club ready to go and win a title, with a new boss perhaps just providing the finish touches to get over the line.

Gary Neville was similarly full of credit for the 46-year-old and it’s nice to hear former Manchester United employees be forced to credit the most successful team in the country.

With 13 players already being outlined as potential targets for the summer, it’ll be interesting to see what the former Feyenoord man does with the squad to try and make it back-to-back titles.

