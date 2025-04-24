Trent Alexander-Arnold will have Real Madrid sweating over contract u-turn after footage surfaces

(Photos by Sky Sports & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems a bolt-on to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Liverpool fullback is, according to the most reliable of sources, due to move to Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, meanwhile, have agreed contract extensions on terms originally also set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Did Trent Alexander-Arnold offer a contract u-turn hint?

It seems increasingly foolish to hold out hope of a contract u-turn ahead of the summer transfer window.

Yet, Alexander-Arnold’s wild post-goal celebrations had even Ben Foster scratching his head over the defender’s Anfield future.

We can probably chalk that down to the out-of-body experience most footballers enjoy after scoring.

Yet, there was one post-match moment that has managed to muddy the waters a little. Sky Sports footage relayed on X by @Watch_LFC shows the No.66 appearing to tap the club crest whilst acknowledging Liverpool’s travelling support at the King Power Stadium.

Trent tapping the LFC crest after the Leicester game last weekend pic.twitter.com/cbkf0vJ753 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 23, 2025

Just Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoying a heartfelt moment with the fans in the context of the title race? That would be our view.

Real Madrid are the likely winners here

We’re still struggling to see a world in which our vice-captain pulls the rug underneath Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold’s silence over his negotiations with the club and Los Blancos’ clear interest is deafening. That’s particularly at a time when his fellow “contract rebels” have already agreed to two-year extensions.

We’re always open to a surprise, but at this current juncture, the noise around the Liverpool man would suggest he’s off to the Spanish capital this summer.

In the meantime, we have to remember that this is still a club Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed playing for.

