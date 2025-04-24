Liverpool fans’ minds will be blown as Arne Slot’s real name is outed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

This weekend’s focus will be fully on trying to win the league but just as we thought Arne Slot would be the man to guide us there, it looks like he won’t be.

The Reds needs just a point against Tottenham Hotspur in order to secure the title and though we’ve only had our new head coach for less than a season, it seems there’s still a lot to learn.

As confirmed on Transfermarkt, the Dutchman’s full name is actually: ‘Arend Martijn Slot’ with ‘Arne’ being his nickname all along.

The word ‘arend’ actually translates to ‘eagle’ in English, adding another layer of mystery to this tale too ‘slot’ is ‘lock’ – meaning our boss is called Eagle Lock.

It’s a revelation that few saw coming ahead of the 46-year-old being set to lift the Premier League title in a few weeks time but one that at least lets us get to know him better.

Arne Slot’s Reds have been soaring high this season

It’s nice to see that the former Feyenoord man will be afforded the chance to relax a little, once the mathematical confirmation of our league win is confirmed.

He’s already been reflecting on his moment of the season so far, though we all know that the best is yet to come in terms of clinching, lifting and parading the title.

Wayne Rooney has tipped the coach to be awarded the manager of the season award, such has his impact been in his maiden campaign in England.

It will remain to be seen if Arne Slot is given the correct praise for his efforts in the Premier League but it’ll be hard not to be impressed by what we’ve seen so far.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley