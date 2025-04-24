Arne Slot’s perfect response to moment of the season says a lot about Trent and Van Dijk

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting Sunday for what could be a day that is never forgotten, though Arne Slot has been pondering the best moment of the season so far.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, our head coach said: “Hopefully that’s a moment still to come in the upcoming five games – hopefully the first one, of course. But there were special moments.

“[It was] special when Virgil, just before the end, headed the goal in against West Ham. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] doing this 10 minutes before the end against Leicester. I think big players always show up in big moments and that’s what they did.

“But I can also come up with Brentford away: 90 minutes played, 0-0, Darwin Nunez scoring a goal and I think Trent assisted that one as well. We’ve had a few of those big moments during the season.

“I cannot pick one but if I really have to, I think the moment after conceding the 1-1 against West Ham where everybody probably felt, ‘Ooh, this is going to be difficult, maybe even to bring a 1-1 over the line.’

“Then the team stepped up, the fans stepped up for two minutes and they were just flying at that moment. As a result of that, we got a corner kick when Virgil scored the goal.

“The emotions that ran through him, through the stadium, through the staff, through everyone, that was a beautiful moment.

“But I hope the most beautiful one is still to come.”

We can all echo the belief that the greatest moment is to come, though there were certainly some interesting insights from the boss here.

Virgil van Dijk’s header got the nod for moment of the season

Virgil van Dijk has more than shown his worth this season and scoring a late header to ensure we recorded a big victory, in the week he went on to sign his new contract, was all the perfect demonstration of this.

The comments about Trent Alexander-Arnold are also interesting as, should the right back end up leaving the club this summer, he can never say that his current boss has done anything but back him as a player.

Despite all this though, we know that the greatest moment so far should come against Tottenham as we clinch the title – possibly only to be surpassed by watching our captain lift the trophy above his head on the last game of the season.

