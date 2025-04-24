It’s over; David Ornstein delivers the Alexander-Arnold update Liverpool fans were dreading

Picture via @LFC on X

Liverpool fans are very aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final months of his contract and David Ornstein has provided his latest update.

Writing for The Athletic, the journalist stated: ‘Trent Alexander Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent.’

It’s probably the news we all expected even if it’s not what we wanted to hear, especially after the match-winning moment from the right back this weekend.

Jamie Carragher has already asked supporters not to boo the England international, despite also sharing his empathy for the upset caused by this move.

Arne Slot’s side are on the cusp of winning the league and if it is the case that our No.66 is going to leave on a free transfer, then more fool him.

Rather than creating the wrong headlines about us as supporters, we’re best getting behind the team and enjoying a moment that we’ve all waited so long for.

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems destined for Real Madrid

The post match comments from the Scouser, after his heroics at the King Power Stadium, showcased a player keeping their true intentions under cover.

We’ve seen this all season from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah too, though now they have signed their deals – there’s nowhere to hide for the academy graduate.

As the days pass, it seems clear that the 26-year-old will be playing away from Anfield next season and his repercussions will be felt whenever he does return, though not yet.

It hurts because Trent Alexander-Arnold is a great player who is turning his back on his own people, as long as he’s a Red we should support him but after that – any response is of his own making.

