Richard Hughes just went all in on £50m player who can fix major Liverpool problem

The battle for Dean Huijsen has to intensified ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are understood to be very much still a part of the throng of clubs keen to secure the £50m Spanish international’s signature.

It still remains to be seen whether Real Madrid have any desire to add a centre-back to their shortlist.

However, they’re still set to face fierce competition for Huijsen from Premier League rivals in Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Liverpool serious about Dean Huijsen transfer

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool could have a ‘free run’ at Dean Huijsen this summer. However, that seems to depend on their European rivals turning their focus elsewhere.

Regardless, Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that we’ve made another ‘strong push’ for the Bournemouth defender.

🚨🔴 Liverpool have once again made a strong push for Dean #Huijsen in recent days! Projects and figures have all been presented. At Liverpool, there are plans to either loan or sell Jarell Quansah, with Huijsen potentially taking over that squad role. #LFC Chelsea, Arsenal,… pic.twitter.com/ZRtqxmim25 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2025

Sporting director Richard Hughes is evidently keen on getting a head start. Liverpool ultimately need to pay a lot of attention to a backline that’s set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer and has suffered issues with injury and poor performance.

What do Liverpool need in defence?

Reliability is a major concern going forward for Liverpool. Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate, for instance, have spent a combined 34 days in the treatment room.

Players Time spent injured Joe Gomez 26 Ibrahima Konate 8

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

Jarell Quansah, meanwhile, hasn’t been particularly trusted by Arne Slot in the 2024/25 season. Only Amara Nallo (4) and Gomez (874) have racked up fewer minutes.

Regardless of what we decide to do with the young Englishman, a new centre-back has to be considered a top priority.

The immediate advantage in signing Dean Huijsen is that the 20-year-old appears to be a truly reliable figure.

Season Games played (senior) Games missed with injury 2023/24 15 0 2024/25 31 0

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

It’s still early in the Amsterdam-born star’s career, of course, but the early signs are at least encouraging.

Plus, we already know that the centre-back’s body appears suited to the demands of Premier League football.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile