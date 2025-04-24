Romano responds to ‘noise’ around Alexander-Arnold signing a new Liverpool contract

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are about to win a league title and with such jubilation set to meet us, the only question mark remains about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There was such widespread reports linking our right back to Real Madrid, that you would have expected that we would have known by now where his future lies.

As the time drags on though, there has been an increasing belief of a dramatic u-turn from the England international, suggesting he could yet sign a contract to stay on Merseyside.

In response to this, Fabrizio Romano has reported: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to join Real Madrid. NO changes despite the ‘noise’ on social media.’

It feels like another huge dent in any hopes that people may have held regarding the possibility of the boyhood Red extending his stay at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future seems destined for La Liga

After hearing boos for the full back against Leicester City, Jamie Carragher has asked Liverpool fans not to repeat this act, however this update may not help proceedings.

It seems clear that those in Spain are convinced that our man will soon be their player, even Jan Molby shared what he had heard from supporters of the club.

There has been a growing feeling from our fans that we could yet see a contract agreed and that the Scouser would extend his stay at his club but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The long-term implications of this will be felt in the future but for now, it feels as though we will have to come to terms with life after Trent Alexander-Arnold – sooner than we would have ever expected.

You can view Romano’s Alexander-Arnold update via @MadridXtra on X:

🚨 Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to join Real Madrid. NO changes despite the ‘noise’ on social media. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/XkGgoO97fk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 24, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley