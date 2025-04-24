Gary Neville gave Liverpool extra incentive to confirm Premier League title against Tottenham this morning

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

Gary Neville and Ian Wright will be holding out on hope of an unlikely Tottenham win against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Merseysiders can guarantee the Premier League title returns to Merseyside provided they at least draw against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

A defeat would hardly prove catastrophic either. Even should Arsenal win all their remaining games to go level on points with the Reds, they’d need to rely on goal difference to top the table at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool’s potential 20th league title win would ensure they match Manchester United’s record of 20 English top-flight titles.

Neville and Wright are looking for a favour from Tottenham

Ian Wright, with tongue in cheek, declared that Arsenal would ‘need a favour from Spurs’ to keep the title race alive.

“This is the week where Tottenham do it [beat Liverpool]. We need a favour from Spurs,” the ex-Gunners star spoke on Sky Bet’s The Overlap.

Gary Neville added: “We need Palace to win tonight [on Wednesday against Arsenal]. If Palace win tonight, it would be brilliant.

“There’s nothing more demoralising than winning the league when you’re at home at 10pm and you can’t organise a night out.”

Let’s make one thing expressly clear: There’s not a cat’s chance in hell Liverpool are going to lose at home this weekend.

Frankly, we’d struggle to entertain that prospect even if Arsenal or Manchester City were paying a visit to Anfield.

But against a 16th-placed Tottenham side with one win in their last six Premier League games? Behave. Just look at their results away from home against the current top six:

→ Arsenal: 2-1 defeat

→ Manchester City: 4-0 win

→ Nottingham Forest: 1-0 defeat

→ Newcastle United: 2-1 defeat

→ Chelsea: 1-0 defeat

When could Liverpool next win the title if they lose on Sunday?

It would be delusional, in our view, to think that Spurs are capable of getting a result at the weekend.

Still, let’s play devil’s advocate and delve into a scenario where Tottenham do somehow manage to secure the lion’s share of the spoils.

Our next Premier League clash would see us pay Chelsea a visit at Stamford Bridge before then hosting Arsenal at Anfield the following Sunday.

Liverpool’s last three trips to Chelsea have seen us secure one win and three draws in the English top-flight. As it turns out, we’d still only need a draw to ensure the league crown returns to Merseyside this term.

We’d much rather start the celebrations early, of course, at Anfield this Sunday!

Annoying Gary Neville on top of it would be a welcome cherry on the cake.

