Carragher: It’s finally time for Liverpool to ‘get rid’ of ‘super important‘ player

Liverpool fans are looking forward to the end of this season but we should also be excited about what the summer will bring, with Jamie Carragher making a prediction.

Speaking about transfer plans on The Overlap, the 47-year-old said: “We need a left-back to play.

“Yeah, and Robertson needs to become, I would say, the sort of the squad player at left-back. So they need a left-back to play,”

Ian Wright then replied: “What happens to Tsimikas, would you just get rid of Tsimikas?”

“Yeah,” was the Scouser’s blunt response about a player that was previously described by Jurgen Klopp as ‘super important‘.

This summer could be the end for Kostas Tsimikas’s Liverpool career

It’s not the first time that our former defender has outlined that this is an area of the squad he would like to see improved over the upcoming transfer window.

It seems that Arne Slot has made the decision that Andy Robertson is the first choice and with some fears over his consistency and age, fresh blood could be the answer.

Though the Greek Scouser has been a great servant, the positives of keeping the captain of Scotland in the squad may well be greater in the long-run.

Therefore, we will be looking to see who could be a potential replacement for our No.21 and possibly make an instant impact on the team.

Paul Joyce has named Milos Kerkez as one of the names to watch for the summer and the Bournemouth left back has certainly been widely touted for a move to Anfield.

Whether it’s the Hungarian, or someone else, it does feel as though Kostas Tsimikas could be leaving Liverpool this summer.

