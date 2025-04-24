Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool fans for treatment of Alexander-Arnold

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool are on the cusp of winning the league title this weekend but Jamie Carragher has a warning for supporters ahead of the game.

Speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold on The Overlap, the 47-year-old said: “I had a few mates who were at the game [Leicester vs Liverpool] and they said that he [Trent] got booed when he came onto the pitch [by Liverpool fans].

“I can understand that Liverpool supporters have all got different thoughts on him – some people are saying good luck to him, some people are really angry, and some people just think it is what it is – but you should never boo a player in your kit.

“He’s playing for Liverpool; he’s put the kit on and has played his part this season to win the Premier League – you don’t boo your own players.”

With Sunday presenting fans the first chance to see the right back play at Anfield since talk around his potential move to Real Madrid intensified – this seems like a warning as much as anything else.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be back on the Anfield pitch

With our former defender being one of the most public voices in support of the fans who may feel aggrieved should our No.66 leave this summer, this is a strong stance.

The Sky Sports pundit has even called for Conor Bradley to start every game for the rest of the campaign, so that Arne Slot can begin planning for the future should Trent leave this summer.

The 26-year-old’s post match comments after the winner at the King Power Stadium, added more confusion to this already murky situation.

It feels like the right back will leave Anfield this summer but until this is made official and on the day when we are about to win the league – let’s not let the wrong headlines be made for a man who is turning his back on his club.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 52:34) via The Overlap on YouTube:

