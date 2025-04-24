Roy Keane instantly disagreed with Ian Wright claim about Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool: ‘I’ll have a bet’

(Photos courtesy of Sky Bet & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ian Wright believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold will end up staying at Liverpool beyond 2025.

The England international’s contract, however, remains set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

David Ornstein has already confirmed that a move to Real Madrid remains the likeliest outcome at this stage.

Likewise, the word coming out of Madrid is that Alexander-Arnold’s is a done deal.

Roy Keane thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool

You could forgive Liverpool fans for holding out a little hope of a contract u-turn occurring.

Our No.66’s wild celebrations after registering the winning goal against Leicester on Sunday hardly spoke of a player desperate to leave the club. There were also further signs from Trent Alexander-Arnold after the game that a prospective move to La Liga in the summer isn’t necessarily a bolt-on outcome.

Regardless, Roy Keane strongly disagreed with Ian Wright’s view that the 26-year-old could still sign a contract extension at L4.

“We still don’t know if he’s actually leaving. You don’t know what that could mean; we’ll find out what that really means once the season’s ended,” the 61-year-old said on Sky Bet’s The Overlap.

Keane responded: “I’ll have a bet with you: He’s leaving.”

Wright took the bet: “You think he’s leaving? I think he’s going to stay.”

We love Wrighty, but if you ask us, his Overlap co-pundit made the easiest bet of his life!

Trent’s post-Leicester comments don’t help

Our vice skipper chose to once again keep his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his future after our latest win at the King Power Stadium.

No problem. He’s absolutely entitled to keep shtum about negotiations (or the potential lack of) with the club and Real Madrid’s interest in his services.

Ultimately, though, given how apparent Madrid’s confidence is in sealing his signature at the end of the season, it almost seems a little pointless.

Admittedly, Alexander-Arnold’s position hasn’t been helped by Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Both of our stalwarts were extremely vocal about their desire to stay put at Liverpool before putting pen to paper on new contracts.

To be fair to Trent, he won’t want the attention taken away from the club when we’re a mere point away from confirming our 20th Premier League title.

In the meantime, though, his radio silence isn’t doing him any favours.

