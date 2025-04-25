Arne Slot confirms if Joe Gomez will play again for Liverpool this season

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool have a near clean bill of health at the moment, though our main injury concern is centred around Joe Gomez and Arne Slot has provided the latest.

Speaking with the press before our game with Tottenham, our head coach said: “If his recovery goes well, he would be able to [play] maybe in the last one or two games of the season.

“But he is still not training with us yet. But he is coming closer and closer to train with the team.

“But then he’s been out for a long time. We were just discussing Conor Bradley – it took him a while before he could even come in or have a long start.

“I think he [Gomez] will be available in the last one, two or three games if his recovery goes the way as planned.”

Given the fact we are about to win the league title, it would be a real shame if our longest serving player can’t be part of the closing stages of the campaign to celebrate.

Although our No.2’s fitness has long been a concern, we shouldn’t forget the years of service and quantity of winners’ medals that he already has from his career as a Red.

Joe Gomez has been missing from action since early February

The 27-year-old was removed from the field during our FA Cup loss to Plymouth in early February and hasn’t been back on the pitch since.

Despite being captured in the AXA Training Centre of late, we’re still yet to see the utility man on the grass and that highlights how far from a comeback he is.

We don’t know where the England international’s future will lie but Arne Slot has been full of praise for what he can bring to the team, when available.

Let’s hope that Joe Gomez can get himself back to fitness and maybe even score his first goal for the club, all before this season comes to a close.

You can view Slot’s comments on Gomez (from 12:52) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

