Carragher calls for Szoboszlai improvement or replacement this summer

It’s already been an amazing season but many are expecting an exciting summer ahead with Jamie Carragher outlining Dominik Szoboszlai’s position as an area to improve.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Scouser said: “I think [with] Szoboszlai, Liverpool can improve that.

“I know he’s a completely different player, he’s got great energy, but when you think what Arsenal have got in Odegaard, what Man City had in De Bruyne in the past, Chelsea have got Cole Palmer.

“Someone who’s going to get you close to 15, 20 goals a season from that position.

“I think three positions [to sign that would go] straight in the team – left-back, attacking midfield, centre-forward – and then the other positions – left wing, central midfield and centre-back – they could be players who are really pushing.

“Not squad players, but three players to come straight into the team and another three players really pushing the other [starter].”

The Hungarian may not have provided too many goals this season but when we consider that Martin Odegaard only has two in the league, it’s not a great comparison.

With seven goals in all competitions this season, our No.8 has been a goal threat though that isn’t necessarily his full job.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been asked to improve next season

Arne Slot has repeatedly praised the performances of the captain of Hungary and it’s clear that he’s been impressed with what’s been on show.

Indeed, Curtis Jones and especially Harvey Elliott have found it hard to displace the 24-year-old from the team this season.

Despite reports suggesting a big-money offer could come for Szoboszlai and this push from Carragher for a new option to be found, it feels like the player has the trust of his head coach.

Therefore, we’re more likely to see the midfielder stay and then it’s up to him to fight to prove his worth.

