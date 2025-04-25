Liverpool were ‘interested’ in ‘potential free agent’ as Mo Salah replacement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in the midst of a title-clinching season, though much of this year was centred around confirming the future of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

As much as we may have secured the new deals for both, it seems there were some contingency plans in place and especially for our Egyptian King.

As reported by Christian Falk on cfbayerninsider.com: ‘Leroy Sane’s future will officially be at FC Bayern.

‘The German international is set to reject Arsenal in favour of continuing his stay at the Allianz Arena. The 29-year-old will sign a contract until the summer of 2028.

‘We understand that Liverpool were also interested in the potential free agent ahead of the upcoming transfer window.’

It’s interesting that the Reds were supposedly debating signing that attacker who has Premier League experience.

Leroy Sane could have replaced Mo Salah at Liverpool

It’s not the first time that we have heard about the links to Leroy Sane, with a move for a potential free agent making it even easier to understand the interest.

Though the 29-year-old would have attracted a large wage and is above the normal age that FSG like to purchase a player, it was probably considered a smart short-term option.

As much as attracting the former Manchester City man would have been a coup, keeping hold of our No.11 is a much bigger statement.

Paul Merson has stated that confirming new deals for our two big stars highlights the size of our club and this message will be sent across the footballing world.

As we see the duo clinch the title this weekend, it’s going to be an even bigger message to everyone that Arne Slot’s Reds are going nowhere.

