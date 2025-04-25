Peter Crouch reacts to news coming out of Liverpool that will ‘not go down well’ with fans

Pictures via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube

Liverpool fans are gearing up to win the Premier League this weekend though Peter Crouch has one worry about the club at the moment.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’ about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 44-year-old said:

“I don’t think anyone’s naive enough to think that [Trent has already decided his future is] not the case.

“I think, you know these things get sorted in advance and I think that will be the case.

“Otherwise, why would you sit there and take the grief that you’re getting when you know you can just announce it and and stop all that – if there isn’t another agenda.

“[Announcing a departure] officially, that’s not going to go down well, to say the least, if I’m being perfectly honest.”

These comments from the ex-Red very much suggest that he is sure the right back is going to depart the club and lack of an official announcement is to save him from the backlash that will come his way.

Peter Crouch is sure Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving Liverpool

There was some hope that a contract u-turn was looming, especially after Mo Salah’s social media antics this week, though it may have all just been false hope.

David Ornstein doubled down on his assumptions that the England international will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, further damaging hopes of a new deal.

It’s frustrating that we can be so close to winning the league, yet talk around the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold still continue to dominate so much space.

However, those believing that our No.66 will be given a hero’s send-off may well be dashed further by these comments from a man who has plenty of connections to the club and supporters.

You can watch Crouch’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 16:04) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

