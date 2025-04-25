Liverpool handed huge title-winning advantage with Tottenham team news

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that a point at Anfield this weekend will hand us the title and it’s only Tottenham who stand in our way.

This means that the Reds will be out for blood and hoping for a dominant performance on Sunday, with team news from North London being eagerly anticipated.

Speaking before the match (via tottenhamhotspur.com), Ange Postecoglou reported: “We don’t have injury problems, as such.

“The only one is Sonny, trying to work his way back. He’s improving, which is positive for us, but not (fit) for Sunday.

“Everyone from the last game has come back well, so apart from the longer-term ones, the rest of the squad is fit and available.”

The absence of Son Heung-min from the squad for Spurs will come as a massive boost to our chances of success, with many deeming him a player we would have loved to have signed in the past.

Son Heung-min missing the trip to Anfield is a boost for Liverpool

His Australian manager has even claimed that the South Korean would thrive on Merseyside and it feels like a transfer that exists in another timeline.

In this one though, Arne Slot is about to win the league in his first season and will be looking to do so against a struggling Spurs who are without one of their best players.

Joe Gomez remains our only injury concern at the moment, with our head coach confirming that we can hope to see him in a red shirt again before the end of this campaign.

All focus is now on us to go and make history this weekend with a title win that will never be forgotten.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley