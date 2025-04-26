Mac Allister names Liverpool teammate who’s ‘always smiling and bringing joy to the dressing room’

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Liverpool fans are in high spirits at the moment and it’s safe to assume the players are too, with Alexis Mac Allister sharing some insider information.

Our midfielder appeared on Sky Sports Saturday Social Ranks, where he was tasked with ranking a number of different topics from first to third.

Faced with the topic of the biggest joker in the dressing room, our midfielder chose between Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez and Kostas Tsimikas.

It was the Scot who got the nod, with our No.10 stating: “There’s a couple of things that we cannot say here… because the cameras are here!

“But I have a really good relationship with him and he’s a funny guy, he’s always smiling and bringing joy to the dressing room so yeah he’s first by far.”

It’s no surprise to hear that our left back is such a dominant and enjoyable presence within the dressing room, perhaps also that all the stories about him can’t be shared!

Andy Robertson’s role at Liverpool is massive

Our No.26 has not had his best season as a Red, though he has been vital in helping us win the Premier League for a variety of reasons.

His performances on the pitch have still been impressive and the captain of Scotland has been part of a very sturdy defence.

Jamie Carragher has called for changes in the left back position though, asking for Kostas Tsimikas to leave and for a new player to come and compete with or usurp Robertson’s position.

We saw with the on-field fallout with Virgil van Dijk that Robbo is a big character within the dressing room and we need these people to keep the standards high.

Fingers crossed he is happy to fight for his place in the squad and there’s no reason that he can’t still be our left back next season after proving his talents once again.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments on Robertson via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

