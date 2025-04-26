Anfield vandal caught on camera as 20 times mural defaced hours before title decider

Pictures via @TheRedmenTV on X

Liverpool is gearing itself up for a party and as the Premier League title is set to be awarded to the Reds, one person has tried to ruin it for everyone.

Ahead of the game with Spurs, a new mural was spotted by The Sandon which is on the doorstep of Anfield.

A matter of hours after it was completed though, it has been defaced and a video has already circled online of the man who did it.

The new mural marked Liverpool’s 20th title win

Thanks to CCTV cameras outside the pub, there has been decent footage shared and now many fans online are asking for help to find the culprit.

It probably won’t be long before the man is outed and it’s a shame that people find an excuse to try and ruin this moment because they likely simply just support another football team.

This weekend, the final game of the season and the bus parade to follow will bring millions to the city and will improve the local area massivley.

As will the closing of Goodison Park and opening of a new stadium on Bramley Moor Dock.

Rather than trying to pull us apart, why not allow this to be a chance to realise that when football thrives within Liverpool – so does the city itself.

This won’t ruin our party and Virgil van Dijk has sent an instruction for all fans to wear red and make it a weekend to remember.

The captain has also requested that everyone is loud and proud too, ensuring that we never forget the moment we were there to watch the Reds win the league.

A few idiots can’t ruin it and will just make themselves look stupid if they try too.

You can watch the video of the Anfield vandal via @TheRedmenTV on X:

Anyone recognise him? 🚮 pic.twitter.com/44KRjDksDG — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 26, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley