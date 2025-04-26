He’s done it again; Slot can’t help but mention one match despite being on the brink of title success

Pictures via Men in Blazers on YouTube

Arne Slot is about to guide Liverpool to a Premier League title in his first season, though he still has one moment etched into his mind.

Speaking with Men in Blazers, our head coach was asked for any moments this season where he made a mistake and that of course made him remember one match in particular:

“I do remember, and now you’re asking me, that when we lost against Forest at home, in the last 20 or 25 minutes, I played Trent in the midfield where at that moment of time, I felt maybe he could also be an attacking midfielder.

“I think I played him as an attacking midfielder, one of the two No.8s, which wasn’t a big success at that moment and I’ve never done it afterwards again.

“Is that a mistake? Yes or no? I don’t know. It took me maybe a bit of time to get to know the players really well.

“You don’t do this after a week, and unfortunately I only had 14 or 15 of them only for two weeks before the season started.

“Then sometimes you try things, sometimes they work out well, sometimes they don’t work out that well, but us losing against Forest did not have to do that much with Trent playing on the midfield, but it wasn’t something I did frequently afterwards.”

It’s been a while but our boss has once again mentioned our only home league defeat of the season, when we lost to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Arne Slot will never forget the Nottingham Forest defeat

At the time it felt huge but given that the team from the City Ground are very much in the mix for Champions League football, it was no embarrassment to lose to them.

Add on that we’re still on the brink of winning the league in April, it didn’t really derail our season too much.

The 46-year-old has also picked his favourite moment of the season so far and it’s safe to say we’re in a period of reflection at the moment, on what has been an amazing 10 months.

In a week where we’ve also found out that Arne isn’t the Duthman’s real name, it’s been a more relaxed week for a man who has taken the Kop by storm.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 4:15) via Men in Blazers on YouTube:

