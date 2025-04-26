Darwin Nunez instantly deletes shocking post questioning Slot’s integrity

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are about to win the Premier League though it doesn’t seem everyone is happy, especially Darwin Nunez.

Not for the first time, our No.9 has vented his anger on social media before quickly deleting what he wrote – not before it could be witnessed by many fans.

The Uruguayan wrote on Saturday morning (translated): ‘No wonder I didn’t play more, because the last game I started in the Premier League went well and suddenly…’



This somewhat cryptic message appears to be a clear reference to reports in Portugal that the Reds would need to pay €5m to Benfica, once our No.9 makes his 50th top-flight start for the Reds (he’s currently on 49).

Arne Slot even addressed this story himself in his pre-Tottenham press conference, advising “Do you always believe what journalists say? Sometimes you should, but sometimes it’s better not to believe everything that is written about players.”

It seems that the forward is now of the thinking that he has been sidelined for the financial gain of the club.

Darwin Nunez seems to think he’s being held back at Liverpool

The 25-year-old’s last start came against Southampton, where he scored our first goal of the game in a 3-1 comeback victory.

This was the game that preceded the Paris Saint-Germain second leg and Carabao Cup final, with Arne Sloot seemingly deciding not to side with the former Benfica man.

Whether our No.9 has been removed from the starting line-up for financial reasons, we may never know though there’s little reason to question our head coach who claimed he has never been told who he can or can’t play.

Therefore, writing this post could come across as Nunez questioning the integrity of his boss and stating that what he said in his press conference was not true.

It’s quite a baffling move to make for a player on the cusp of being part of a game where we could win the league and once again seems to suggest the end for his career at Anfield.

You could view the post by Nunez via his X account:

