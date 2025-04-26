What Liverpool fans said about Darwin Nunez after second deleted tweet sparks anger

(Photo by Justin Setterfield & Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Another day, another deleted Darwin Nunez tweet.

The disgruntled Uruguayan international expressed his discontent at his current situation at Liverpool.

“No wonder I didn’t play more, because the last game I started in the Premier League went well and suddenly…” the former Benfica hitman tweeted, before quickly deleting his post on X (formerly Twitter).

The 25-year-old has played 1,920 minutes (42 games in all competitions) in the 2024/25 season.

As things stand, Nunez has been played 16 minutes fewer on average in the Premier League compared to the prior campaign.

How Liverpool fans reacted to Darwin Nunez tweet

It’s fair to say that several Liverpool fans haven’t taken well to Nunez’s deleted tweet on Saturday.

Understandably so, we should add, given we’re more than likely set to win a first Premier League title in front of supporters since April 1990.

It’s a really special moment for all involved, and the No.9 should just know better.

@AnfieldRd96: Darwin Nunez is a moron. We wanted it to work but it hasn’t. He’s childish and not worth the hassle. Simple as that.

@ShanklyLFC: A day before a historic title win. After being supported all the way through. Extremely immature and wrong. Darwin Nunez should be sold first.

@adamrowecomedy: Don’t give that Nunez thing even one more second of thought or attention. This weekend is nothing but positivity and that f*****g divvy doesn’t get to change that.

A day before a historic title win

After being supported all the way through

Extremely immature and wrong

Performances haven’t warranted complaints

We’re of a like mind to Adam Rowe – this is exactly the sort of thing that just shouldn’t be occupying our minds ahead of a historic weekend.

Yes… we can likewise appreciate the hypocrisy of producing an article on the matter, but it’s worth establishing that Nunez doesn’t really have a leg to stand on.

He’s been a beloved member of the Liverpool family since his arrival from Benfica. Despite failing to meet expectations in the 2024/25 season, he’s been relentlessly supported by the fans.

Meanwhile, we can’t ignore the fact that his performance levels have notably dropped from the prior campaign.

In the Premier League alone, he’s slipped from an average rating of 7.03 to 6.81 (according to Sofascore).

There’s no question that Arne Slot’s playing style has placed different demands on Darwin Nunez. But if the Dutchman ultimately feels that the striker isn’t meeting his expectations, it’s up to the ex-Penarol hitman to prove him wrong.

Instead, he’s thrown his toys out of the pram a day before Liverpool could secure the title.