Not just Son; second Tottenham player ruled out for Anfield trip

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could win the league on Sunday and all that currently stands in our way is Tottenham, meaning their team news is of interest.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed on Friday that Son Heung-min would be missing from the travelling squad, which is certainly a boost for our chances of success.

However, there is more injury news that some supporters may have missed which has been shared on liverpoolfc.com:

‘Postecoglou reported no fresh fitness worries following Monday’s loss to Nottingham Forest, though, meaning Son and Radu Dragusin are the visitors’ only absentees.’

Not only are we bolstered by a double injury blow, there’s also the fact that Spurs are set to play a Europa League semi final on Thursday too.

The Londoners will be hosting Bodo/Glimt and so will surely have half an eye on their only chance of securing European football next season, meaning others may be rested or taken off the pitch early.

This should all increase our chances of success this weekend, with a very obvious prize awaiting us too.

Tottenham could be the perfect opponents this weekend

Arne Slot has his own injury issues too, though we have a largely fit and available squad to choose from for what could be a game for the ages.

It’s been 35 years since a Liverpool fan has been inside Anfield as we win the league and all those lucky enough to be in or outside the stadium will sample a moment we have waited so long for.

There are no easy games in the Premier League and it will still require a big effort in order to secure victory but we could have been faced with tougher games.

Let’s hope this weekend will be forever etched into our memories for all the right reasons.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley