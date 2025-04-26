Virgil van Dijk continues giving instructions to Liverpool fans ahead of title win

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool could win the Premier League tomorrow and ahead of the game, Virgil van Dijk has a message for all supporters.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), our captain said: “We are planning to be at our best, and we need you guys to be at yours too.

“I have spoken many times about the importance of Anfield. It really can make the difference and I can’t wait to see, hear and feel you all on Sunday. You all have a part to play.

“So be loud and be proud. Get to the stadium early and give us your support. Make the place a sea of red, a wall of noise. Sing your hearts out and let’s do this together.

“One more push. One more.”

It’s another inspirational message from the skipper who has really taken it upon himself to be a leader on and off the pitch this season.

The Dutchman has already requested that everyone wears red for the final games of the campaign and it’s great to see more comments being given to fans.

We’ve seen the 33-year-old issue fines out to players and now he’s telling supporters what to do.

This is not the arrogant side of a player, rather a man who understands his relationship with Kopites and has earned the respect of teammates and the people on the street.

Signing a new contract further cemented his place as a legend and when Virgil van Dijk guides the Reds to another Premier League trophy, it ensures his status as a player who will never be forgotten at Anfield.

