What Arne Slot sang to Liverpool fans moments before being covered in champagne is glorious

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arne Slot will have put a huge smile on Jurgen Klopp’s face after Liverpool beat Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.

The Reds confirmed the Premier League title would be returning to Merseyside after a comprehensive victory over Ange Postecoglou’s outfit.

To top it all off, our Dutch head coach showed some incredible humility to applaud his predecessor after the full-time whistle.

After being handed the microphone in the middle of the pitch (via Sky Sports), the 46-year-old kicked off a chant in honour of Klopp – a clear reference to the German’s attempt a year prior.

Jurgen Klopp 🤝 Arne Slot pic.twitter.com/Rj4YAmlPAe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

Arne Slot owes a lot to Jurgen Klopp

We don’t want to take a single thing away from this Liverpool side, nor Arne Slot.

The former Feyenoord coach, who guided the Dutch outfit to a second-place finish in his final campaign in charge, has had a phenomenal opening season in English football.

To have guided this outfit – without any major signings and amid the backdrop of a contract quagmire – is nothing short of exceptional in our view.

That said, it would be remiss of us to overlook the efforts of Jurgen Klopp in handing over a team in excellent condition.

Barring the addition of Federico Chiesa in the summer, this is very much still a Liverpool first-team with the 57-year-old’s handprint.

The task ahead

The big question for any Liverpool manager sharing a league with the resource-rich Manchester City (not to mention legendary manager Pep Guardiola) is whether or not we can build on league title success.

Klopp, to his credit, came close to expanding on the 2019/20 title win, posting a 92-point haul in 2021/22. Don’t forget that we fell painfully short of winning a first title since 1990 with a 97-point haul in 2018/19 – missing out on both occasions to a slightly superior points tally from our modern rivals.

But this is ultimately a side with very strong foundations – critically, foundations bolstered by Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah’s contract extensions.

It’s just a pity Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to add to the good news on that front!

