What John Henry was seen doing after FT at Anfield may bode well for Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Liverpool being set to secure the Premier League title – provided they secured at least a draw against Tottenham – it was no surprise to see several key executives present at Anfield.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele popped onto X (formerly Twitter) to note that principal owner John W Henry, sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG chief Mike Edwards were in attendance on Sunday.

In fact, the trio made their way onto the pitch at full-time to share in the post-match celebrations as the Reds beat Ange Postecoglou’s men 5-1.

John W Henry, Richard Hughes and Mike Edwards all on the pitch enjoying these scenes — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 27, 2025

John Henry chats with Trent Alexander-Arnold

What will undoubtedly be of interest to our fellow Liverpool fans was Henry’s chat with our remaining “contract rebel”.

The American was spotted in conversation with the vice-captain during the post-match celebrations, with one @TheAnfieldBuzz posting a tongue-in-cheek comment on X (formerly Twitter).

In fairness, we’d be stunned if the topic of Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield future didn’t come up in conversation along with a congratulatory message.

John Henry making Trent sign that contract 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vbqj9GTpOH — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 27, 2025

Why shouldn’t our Academy graduate want to be a part of this Liverpool side for the foreseeable? Richard Hughes and Co. have done the impossible in replacing a legendary figure in Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot.

A title win with a practically unchanged squad reinforces the idea that this team is in very good hands – even more so if we recruit well in the summer.

Is Real Madrid an upgrade?

We can understand the appeal of trying out a new club and culture after having ticked every possible box at L4.

That said, we’re not so sure a move to Real Madrid would represent a more exciting reality than committing to life at Liverpool under Arne Slot.

There’s going to be a change of management at the end of the season, with Xabi Alonso the likely contender to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Don’t get us wrong, the Spaniard comes very highly rated after having led Bayer Leverkusen to a first Bundesliga title in 2023/24.

But the pressure cooker that is the Bernabeu has been known to claim many a man (be it coach or player). Is it worth giving up a legacy in Merseyside on the off chance of crafting a career worth remembering in Madrid?

Maybe John W Henry can help convince Trent Alexander-Arnold otherwise.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile