Trent Alexander-Arnold just dropped biggest Liverpool contract u-turn hint yet

A second Premier League title win in five years for Liverpool inspired heavy celebrations after a 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Arne Slot helped lead the post-match fanfare, recreating Jurgen Klopp’s iconic chant (but instead honouring his predecessor).

The celebrations didn’t end after fans and players had cleared Anfield, with the first team sharing jubilant scenes inside the changing rooms (via Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Instagram story).

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates Liverpool title win

It’s hardly surprising that our vice-captain was more than happy to get stuck into our title celebrations after the full-time whistle.

Going to Real Madrid in the summer or no, a Premier League title is an incredible achievement to honour.

Let’s be honest – he was hardly going to be seen sulking in a corner whilst Virgil van Dijk and Co. sang their hearts out, was he?

Still, the No.66 also didn’t need to personally broadcast his involvement in the celebrations. Is it enough to read into at a time when his future at the club is still far from certain?

It probably isn’t enough to go on without a helpful dash of optimism (or delusion – take your pick!).

A special moment for Trent Alexander-Arnold and the fans 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2JIw32NhSa — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 27, 2025

Having said that, Cody Gakpo’s post-match chat with LFCTV could at least be classed as suggestive on this front.

“On the team as well. Now with Mo and Virgil staying, and hopefully Trent as well, they can keep building,” the Dutchman said.

Leaving Anfield now makes no sense

It’s nine trophies for Trent Alexander-Arnold at his boyhood club. That’s including two Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph in 2018/19.

Trent Alexander Arnold celebrates with the Liverpool Fans The kop sings his name 🎶 Stay lad @TrentAA pic.twitter.com/hj3iUL0qYM — Slots Baldy Head (@ScouseRed0151) April 27, 2025

This is a club that’s built to win the biggest silverware on offer domestically and abroad. Yes, our 26-year-old fullback can rightly point out that Real Madrid are the dominant force in Europe with a record 15 Champions League wins to their name.

But is this Liverpool side one that is less equipped, in comparison to Los Blancos, to compete for future titles?

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have answered that question emphatically by committing to two more years under Arne Slot. Potentially their two best remaining years in the sport, it’s worth emphasising.

Has Alexander-Arnold really thought about this? Perhaps John W Henry can help put him on the right path…

