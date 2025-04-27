BBC spot what Ange Postecoglou did moments before Liverpool confirmed champions

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool Football Club are your Premier League champions.

The Merseysiders confirmed a second Premier League title (their 20th English top-flight title) with a thumping 5-1 win over Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou’s men put in an early show of defiance, with former Red Dominic Solanke scoring from a corner in the opening quarter of an hour.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah, and Destiny Udogie (OG) clinched the historic three points for Arne Slot’s men.

What Ange Postecoglou did before final whistle

Postecoglou showed his class as we steered towards confirmation of our 20th top-flight title.

The Australian head coach ensured that Arne Slot would be able to immediately celebrate with his coaching staff and players.

The former Celtic boss was spotted shaking hands with his Liverpool counterpart a minute ahead of the full-time whistle.

“The managers shake hands a minute early,” BBC Sport reported on their live coverage page.

A lovely gesture ahead of us celebrating a first league title in front of fans since April 1990. A long time coming, if you ask us!

Liverpool deserved champions

There can surely be no complaints over the manner of our title-confirming victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

According to BBC Sport stats, Liverpool dominated both match momentum and goal threat (2.14 xG to Spurs’ 0.37 xG).

→ 25 shots

→ 8 shots on target

→ 36 touches inside the box

→ 1.68 xG from open play

Even after going a goal down, there was little to panic about for those of a red persuasion. We’ve seen the club repeatedly overcome goal deficits to secure points throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

As recently as March 8, Liverpool overturned a 1-0 scoreline against Southampton ahead of the HT break. Three goals in the second 45 ensured we nailed down the lion’s share of the spoils at Anfield.

