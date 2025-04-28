What Alisson Becker did instantly after FT vs Tottenham as Premier League title confirmed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It was only natural to witness a great outpouring of emotion as Liverpool secured their 20th title on Sunday evening.

There were happy tears aplenty after the final whistle blew. A welcome act of mercy for a Tottenham side that had been toyed with for much of the proceedings at Anfield.

Alisson Becker couldn’t help but succumb to the moment as a 5-1 win over Ange Postecoglou’s men sealed the deal.

Alisson Becker gets emotional

The stage was set. After shaking hands with Ange Postecoglou a minute early, Arne Slot stood shoulder to shoulder with his coaching staff to await the final whistle.

Sky Sports footage caught Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk throwing his arms into the air as full-time went.

But it had all got a bit much for goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with the No.1 spotted on his knees in front of goal.

Our Dutch central defender joined Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson in celebrating with the 32-year-old, before he was hoisted into the air by our skipper.

FULL-TIME scenes: Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations begin! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fZTlNfufot — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

How important has Liverpool’s goalkeeper been in 2024/25?

There’s no question that our No.1 is appreciated within the red half of Merseyside.

We’ve made it very clear that we feel the former Roma shotstopper is the leading goalkeeper in world football.

However, we’d agree with Danny Murphy’s view that Alisson Becker is somewhat underappreciated outside of the Liverpool sphere.

Even a look at the stats and average ratings doesn’t clearly illustrate just how world-class the Brazil international is.

Players Average ratings (Premier League) 1) Mo Salah 7.86/10 10) Alisson Becker 7.02/10

* Stats courtesy of Sofascore

Likewise, for expected goals prevented, Alisson doesn’t appear to be a standout compared to his Premier League peers.

Players (minimum of 20 90s played) Post-shot xG minus goals allowed (Premier League) 1) Ederson +0.18 12) Alisson Becker +0.01

* Stats courtesy of FBref

However, this fails to take into account the fact that we don’t see Liverpool give away big chances frequently. As you might expect from a defence containing human colossus Virgil van Dijk.

Indeed, we’ve conceded the second-fewest (32 to Arsenal’s 29) Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season so far.

