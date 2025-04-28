(Image) What Sky reporter spotted at Anfield this morning as title-winning realisation kicks in

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

For pretty much all of Sunday, Anfield was party central as Liverpool fans came in anticipation of seeing their team being crowned Premier League champions and, after that long-awaited glory was made official, stayed well into the balmy April evening.

Aside from the anomaly of a four-minute period in the first half when Tottenham Hotspur briefly led, there was a carnival atmosphere at the stadium throughout the afternoon as the Reds – who needed just a point to clinch the title – cut loose with their second biggest win of the top-flight season to triumph 5-1.

The result ensured that, for the 20th time in their history, LFC are champions of England, equalling the record of arch-rivals Manchester United in emphatic style as Arne Slot’s side have four more matches to enjoy their newly-reclaimed status as kings of the land before the trophy presentation on 25 May.

Champions Wall at Anfield is already getting an update!

We’re sure there’ll be plenty of sore heads around Merseyside this morning after a night of wholly deserved celebrations, although some Liverpool staff have quickly been getting to work!

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor posted an image from outside Anfield (via X), where there was some ‘redecoration about to take place’ at the Champions Wall.

A ladder was erected underneath where the Reds’ tally of league titles is displayed, with the area cordoned off and a metallic number 20 perched alongside it, waiting to replace the digits of 19 which have been there since 2020.

A bit of redecoration about to take place! pic.twitter.com/AhnRSPuhWg — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) April 28, 2025

Record-equalling Reds clinched Premier League glory in style

When you’ve equalled the all-time record of league titles in your nation, of course you’ll want to show off that proud status at the earliest opportunity!

Liverpool’s social media staff were even quicker to the punch – at midnight the club’s X profile shared a tongue-in-cheek image from the Walk of Champions in the Anfield tunnel with a post-it of the number 20 stuck over the metallic 19 indicating how many top-flight crowns the Reds have now won.

Every LFC fan will have their own special memories from 27 April 2025, and the same goes for Slot, who’s guided the Merseysiders to title glory within a year of taking over from Jurgen Klopp, whose name the Dutchman sang to the supporters inside the stadium in a role reversal from the German’s farewell last May.

This may have been Liverpool’s 20th time winning the league, but for millions of their fans it’s the first one that they’ve been able to celebrate with unreserved abandon, having not had that opportunity five years ago. Sunday will forever be cherished by everyone of a Reds persuasion!