Harvey Elliott humiliates Richarlison one minute before Liverpool title win with brutal gesture

(Photos by Carl Recine & Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham offered very little in the way of fight to prevent Liverpool from winning the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs briefly threatened to dampen the mood inside Anfield after Dominic Solanke took the lead from a corner in the 12th minute of action.

However, the five-goal salvo that ensued from the Reds ensured a party atmosphere was well underway inside L4 before the final whistle.

Harvey Elliott even managed to get a quick dig in at Everton and former Blue Richarlison moments before the full-time whistle.

Harvey Elliott makes brutal Everton gesture

Spare a thought for our Premier League rivals. This was a Liverpool side that was supposedly in transition after Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in 2024.

Well, we can safely say that our recruitment team couldn’t have selected a more ideal successor in the former Feyenoord head coach.

As for the end result? Victory over Spurs ensured we equal Manchester United’s tally of 20 English top-flight titles.

Meanwhile, the gulf to city rivals Everton yawns ever wider. A grinning Harvey Elliott demonstrated this brilliantly with a minute left in the game, gesturing with his hands to commemorate the Toffees’ ongoing 30-year wait for a trophy (since their FA Cup win in 1995).

We’re not too sure Richarlison appreciated that!

Hahahaha how did I miss this? pic.twitter.com/3ebQIXipxn — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 27, 2025

Ange Postecoglou gesture doesn’t go unnoticed

There’s going to be plenty of footage to dissect over the coming days.

One moment that shouldn’t go forgotten was Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s moment of class before the final whistle.

The under-fire Australian boss was spotted shaking hands with Arne Slot moments before the final whistle.

It’s a small thing, but we’ve no doubt our Dutch head coach was appreciative of the fact he could then get immediately stuck into the resulting celebrations!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile