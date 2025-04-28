(Video) BBC commentator’s spine-tingling full-time words will give Liverpool fans goosebumps

Image via BBC 5 Live Sport

Liverpool won a second Premier League title in six years on Sunday afternoon, but this one felt rather different to the 2020 triumph!

In a vivid contrast to the trophy presentation at a near-deserted Anfield five years ago, the stadium was awash with red and vibrant with celebration as Arne Slot’s side were confirmed as champions following their 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur.

For many inside the ground, it was their first experience of being present to witness the Reds clinching top-flight glory, and the outpouring of emotion at the final whistle shortly before 6:30pm was unreserved.

BBC commentator perfectly captures full-time mood at Anfield

Ian Dennis was on commentary duty for BBC Radio 5 Live at Anfield yesterday, and his prose at the precise moment that Liverpool sealed the title perfectly captured the mood of the occasion.

He declared: “They said five years ago that it didn’t feel real – well it feels real now. Five years ago due to COVID and social distancing, they were unable to celebrate. The only distance now is the 15 points that Liverpool have at the top of the Premier League, and for the first time in 12,783 days, they are able to celebrate in front of their own supporters.

“Liverpool are back on that perch. It’s a record-equalling 20th top-flight title.”

An especially sweet triumph for Liverpool fans

Make no mistake, ending the 30-year wait in 2020 was special and an occasion that no Liverpool fan who lived through it will ever forget, but this triumph certainly feels all the sweeter because of what was (understandably) denied to us five years ago.

Fans couldn’t celebrate inside Anfield that summer, nor did they get to enjoy an official large-scale public event, but it’ll be a different story this time around as the city will witness a parade on 26 May, the full details of which were announced today.

That Dennis named the precise number of days since the Reds were presented with the trophy at their home ground in 1990 captured just how much pent-up emotion will be let out when that coveted piece of silverware will be handed over to Virgil van Dijk after the Crystal Palace game next month,

His words were brilliantly chosen and perfectly conveyed, capturing the release of joy inside Anfield yesterday without being over the top. It was a spine-tingling moment which’ll give Liverpool fans goosebumps!

You can view Dennis’ full-time commentary below, via @5liveSport on X: