Lip reader interprets what John Henry allegedly told Trent during Liverpool’s title celebrations

Trent Alexander-Arnold was celebrating his second Premier League title triumph with his Liverpool teammates on the Anfield pitch on Sunday, but there remains a firm possibility that it could be one of his last acts as a Reds player.

His contract will expire in a couple of months’ time, and whereas Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have recently signed new two-year deals, there’s no sign of the 26-year-old following suit.

Amid the celebrations in L4 yesterday evening, the Reds’ vice-captain was seen in conversation with club owner John W Henry, who’d come onto the pitch along with Michael Edwards (FSG’s chief executive of football) and LFC sporting director Richard Hughes.

What did John Henry allegedly say to Trent on Sunday?

Speaking to OLBG (via Daily Mail), investigative and forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling has interpreted the alleged conversation between Trent and the American entrepreneur:

Henry: “You’ve been quiet. How did you get on?”

Trent: [nodding] “Being sensible.”

Henry: [raises hand slightly] “I want you to do the right thing.”

Trent: “Yeah, yeah.”

Henry: “Best way and don’t panic.”

Trent: “Should I decide?”

Henry: [nodding slowly] “Absolutely.” [turns towards fans] “Let them know.” [Trent nods in agreement]

What must Trent be thinking after yesterday?

With Trent’s future still undecided and his contract ending nine weeks from today, every minor clue will be seized upon as a potential telltale sign as to whether or not he’ll renew.

The 26-year-old jubilantly posted footage of the Liverpool players’ celebrations in the dressing room on Sunday evening, while Cody Gakpo said in an interview with LFCTV that ‘hopefully’ his teammate would remain at the club.

His brother Marcell then uploaded a photo to his Instagram story which displayed the siblings enjoying the Reds’ title triumph, along with the intrigiung inclusion of the song lyric ‘Banners are ready in case we need to retire your jersey’ (from ’30 for 30 Freestyle’ by Drake).

We don’t know yet whether the conversation between Trent and Henry will have had any impact on the England international’s thoughts about the major career crossroads that he’s facing, but if the joyous scenes at Anfield on Sunday don’t convince him to sign a new contract at his hometown club, then what will?

The guessing game continues, but it won’t be much longer before we discover the final answer.