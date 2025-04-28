What Klopp posted on Instagram after Liverpool’s title triumph will have Reds fans welling up

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The love affair between Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool is set to forever endure.

Over the best part of a decade, the German transformed the Reds’ fortunes in his managerial reign and captured the hearts of Kopites before paying an emotional farewell at Anfield just under a year ago.

The 56-year-old’s exceptional work ensured that his successor Arne Slot had a firm foundation from which to build as the incumbent head coach masterminded a Premier League title triumph at the first time of asking, with the trophy secured after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Klopp posts heartfelt Instagram message

Nearly 24 hours after Liverpool’s 20th league crown was confirmed, Klopp took to Instagram with a heartfelt message of congratultions which is sure to have his former club’s supporters welling up.

Citing the message which was displayed on his hoodie on the day that he signed off at Anfield last May, the German posted: ‘Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future! Congratulations – YNWA. Thank You Luv ❤️’

Klopp laid the foundations for Slot to succeed this season

Klopp continually exuded class as manager of Liverpool, and that was evident again in his congratulatory message to Slot and the players who clinched Premier League glory yesterday.

Even though the 56-year-old has since moved on to a new role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, his name will forever be linked indelibly with the Merseyside club, and he’ll return to the city next month as a guest speaker at the LFC Foundation gala dinner.

He’s also been invited to the Reds’ final match of the season against Crystal Palace, after which the squad will be presented with the top-flight trophy, although it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not he’ll be in attendance (The Athletic).

As Slot himself would readily acknowledge, Klopp’s work was instrumental in ensuring that Liverpool embarked from a strong starting position to win the league so empathically this term, with the Dutchman making the most of the solid foundations to deliver immediate success at Anfield.

It’s largely because of those two men that we can revel in our newly-reclaimed status as champions for the remainder of the current campaign and look forward with huge excitement as to what 2025/26 might bring.

You can view Klopp’s congratulatory message below, via kloppo on Instagram: