Liverpool FC confirm victory parade details as Reds fans set to make up for missing out in 2020

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Four weeks from today, the city of Liverpool will play witness to one of the biggest public celebrations that the country has seen in modern times.

On Sunday, the Reds secured their 20th top-flight title with a resounding 5-1 victory at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with staff at Anfield quick to update the Champions Wall outside the stadium to reflect that record-equalling achievement.

There was a great big outpouring of joy in L4 yesterday evening which continued well into the night, and fans will get another opportunity to party next month.

Liverpool confirm parade details

On Monday lunchtime, Liverpool FC confirmed details for a victory parade on Monday 26 May (via their official website) to mark the Premier League triumph.

The event will take place the day after the Reds’ final match of the season at home to Crystal Palace, following the conclusion of which they’ll be presented with the top-flight trophy. It’s scheduled to begin at 2:30pm BST and is expected to last between three and five hours, although the duration may be subject to change.

As in 2019 and 2022, the 15-kilometre parade will start at Allerton Maze and proceed northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover. From there, it’ll continue along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand before finishing at Blundell Street.

Liverpool fans will at last get a proper Premier League title party!

When Liverpool last won the Premier League in 2020 – their first top-flight title triumph for 30 years – fans were deprived of an official public celebration due to the global pandemic, although some still gathered outside Anfield on the night that the Reds became champions, and again when they were presented with the trophy.

An estimated 750,000 people lined the streets of the city for the previous year’s parade to mark the club’s sixth European Cup success, and the scenes on that Sunday afternoon will never be forgotten by anyone who witnessed them firsthand.

Merseyside will again be the epicentre of a large-scale celebration on 26 May, which also happens to be a Bank Holiday Monday, and LFC supporters will no doubt be primed to atone for missing out on the celebrations we ideally would’ve had five years ago.

Many of the players and staff who’ll occupy the top deck of the bus that day won’t have experienced anything quite like what’s in store for four weeks’ time, and even those who were involved in the past two parades might be mesmerised by the scenes which we hope will unfold!