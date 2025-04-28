Guardiola’s classy reaction to Liverpool title win as Amorim echoes Ten Hag message

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Back in 2022, Erik ten Hag had football fans snickering with his ‘eras come to an end’ comments.

Since that point, Manchester United failed to build on a third place finish in 2022/23. Meanwhile, bitter rivals Liverpool secured their second Premier League title in five years.

Since 2017, the Reds are the only English top-flight side to have prevented Manchester City from winning the league.

How did Pep Guardiola react to Liverpool title win?

Full credit to Pep Guardiola for offering a gracious message to the 2024/25 league winners after our 5-1 demolition job of Tottenham on Sunday.

The Spanish head coach congratulated Arne Slot’s men for a ‘well-deserved’ title win.

“On behalf of myself and all the club, we want to congratulate Liverpool Football Club for the Premier League victory,” the former Barcelona boss was quoted by BBC Sport.

“Well deserved, no doubt about that. Fantastic team.”

Ruben Amorim echoes Erik ten Hag message

It’s worth emphasising that Ruben Amorim has yet to have the chance to offer his congratulations after we secured a 20th English top-flight title. A victory that sees Liverpool go level with Manchester United for top-flight titles.

However, one might imagine a few brows were raised at comments the Portuguese boss made in the direct aftermath of United’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

“The next thing is to be really honest. We [Liverpool and Manchester United] are in different levels at this moment,” the former Sporting CP boss was quoted by PA Media.

“But then explain that everything can change. And I remember when I started watching the Premier League [the situation] was the opposite.

Amorim went on to add: “We have an ultimate goal: that is winning the Premier League. I’m not crazy, I know it’s not going to be next year. But we are trying to build something.

“The small things are really important.”

Amorim stops short of insanity

It’s not quite ‘eras come to an end’, but boy does the 40-year-old skirt close to Ten Hag’s entirely unprophetic statement.

Ultimately, there’s being ‘different levels’ – and then there’s being 43 points behind the Premier League champions in April.

It’s a diabolically bad position Manchester United find themselves in. Of course, you’ll be hearing no complaints from us!

The problem Ruben Amorim’s men will find, however, is that they’ll be competing with sides guaranteed to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool, most certainly, will be one of them as they look to retain a league title for the first time since the 1983/84 season.

