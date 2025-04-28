Sky Sports pundit tells Liverpool they made a ‘major signing’; Richard Hughes deserves applause

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool Football Club are the champions of England!

A very good morning to our fellow Reds after Arne Slot’s men triumphed 5-1 over Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham on Sunday to clinch the Premier League title.

In doing so in his first season in charge at Anfield, the Dutchman became the third Liverpool head coach to achieve the feat since Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish.

Arne Slot was Liverpool’s big signing

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Liverpool’s recruitment team and Richard Hughes deserve a hell of a lot of credit for appointing Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

To say the task of replacing our beloved former German tactician was unenviable would be putting it mildly.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund manager was tailor-made for this club – a perfect match for its political and footballing identity.

Jamie Redknapp ultimately hit the nail on the head when he described Arne Slot as the club’s major signing.

“When you say they had no major signings, the major signing was the manager,” the former Red told Sky Sports.

“Let’s be honest, when you look at it… I know this is a club driven by data. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

“I spoke to Richard about this and I said, ‘Why Arne Slot?’. He said everything pointed towards a man that could handle that big club mentality, where there’s a crowd, a passion about it. You have to not just manage the team, you have to manage the expectations.”

🗣️ "When you say they had no major signings, the major signing was the manager" Jamie Redknapp says Arne Slot is 'The Cool One' 😎 pic.twitter.com/puT6igkW4f — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

Who did Liverpool sign this summer?

Federico Chiesa was the sole newcomer to the squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Italian international arrived from Juventus for a £10m fee, with the hope that Liverpool could recapture his Euros 2020 form. The jury’s still out on that ambition.

A deal was also secured for Georgian international and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, but the Valencia No.1 isn’t set to link up with the side until the summer.

As you can see, Arne Slot had to get the most out of a squad that still has Jurgen Klopp’s stamp on it.

We may have had a little luck with injuries and Manchester City’s incredible collapse this term, but there’s no question the Dutchman deserves serious praise for this 20th league title win.

We just need to see the club back him in the summer and help build a side capable of holding on to the Premier League next term!

