Not just the song: Arne Slot made another nod to Jurgen Klopp during post-match celebrations

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images and Jorg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool)

Arne Slot has needed just one attempt to emulate Jurgen Klopp as a Premier League-winning coach with Liverpool, with the Dutchman guiding the Reds to their 20th top-flight title.

The silverware was secured with a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, triggering scenes of euphoria among players, coaching staff and fans alike when the final whistle blew.

The 46-year-old hasn’t been a carbon copy of his predecessor throughout his first season on Merseyside, displaying charisma in a more understated fashion than the German, but yesterday saw a couple of nods from our current boss to the man whose place he took in the dugout.

Slot replicates Klopp fist pumps

Amid the league-winning celebrations after the game, Slot took a microphone and chanted Klopp’s name to the tune of ‘Live Is Life’ by Opus, reversing the roles from the 57-year-old’s Anfield farewell last May.

That wasn’t the only doff of the cap to Jurgen, either – in what was probably his most unreserved display of positive emotion since taking charge of Liverpool, the Dutchman jogged towards the Kop and performed multiple fist pumps, replicating his predecessor’s post-match trademark.

Slot has succeeded by doing things his own way at Liverpool

Slot has pointedly sought not to copy all of Klopp’s mannerisms and character traits, instead bringing his own personality to the job with roaring success.

However, the 46-year-old would readily admit that the German’s exceptional work gave him a very strong platform from which to build when he came to Liverpool last summer, and his post-match references to the current Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull were respectful nods to the man who used to be in charge at Anfield.

The Dutchman has gone about his business in the ideal manner, making a few notable tweaks both on and off the pitch to inject a welcome freshness to proceedings without feeling any need to rip up a formula which had worked so well at the club in recent years.

Let’s hope that Slot is just starting to build his legacy on Merseyside and that, in a few years’ time, he may be spoken about in the same reverential tones that Klopp has earned.

You can view Slot’s fist pump celebrations below, via @drwnunez on X: