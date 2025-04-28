(Video) Szoboszlai and Slot reactions to Richarlison’s tiff with Elliott were simply priceless

Image via @asim_lfc on X

Richarlison has been the scourge of Liverpool fans at times in recent years, but he contributed towards a comic moment in the closing minutes of the Reds’ 5-1 thrashing of Spurs on Sunday.

The former Everton striker – who’s no stranger to taking childish potshots at the Toffees’ near neighbours – was involved in a tiff with Harvey Elliott in stoppage time yesterday which saw the 22-year-old mocking the Brazil international by making a ’30’ gesture with his hands.

That was widely interpreted as a taunt over the number of years that the Goodison Park outfit have been waiting for a major trophy, in stark contract to LFC equalling the record for English top-flight titles over the weekend as they hammered Ange Postecoglou’s side at Anfield.

How Liverpool bench reacted to Richarlison tiff with Elliott

As Richarlison had it out with Liverpool’s number 19, fan footage showed the reactions from the home dugout to the amusing spat.

Dominik Szoboszlai burst out laughing as the Spurs forward vehemently protested the decision from Thomas Bramall to show him a yellow card, and even Arne Slot was smiling in the technical area as he watched the incident unfold.

Richarlison gave us all a good laugh on Sunday!

Richarlison has been well able to dish it out to the Reds over the years, petulantly saying that ‘everybody in England hates Liverpool’ and, in a clear jibe at our current captain, ‘is obsessed with’ Virgil van Dijk.

Also, who could forget his ill-fated pigeon celebration after equalising in stoppage time at Anfield two years ago, only for Diogo Jota to score the winner less than 60 seconds later!

The 27-year-old certainly seems to revel in the role of pantomime villain when he visits the home of the newly-crowned Premier League champions, but he frequently comes across as the butt of the joke rather than the possessor of the last laugh.

Richarlison bit back at Elliott on social media by alleging that the Liverpool ace ‘wants to reach 30 goals in his career’, a tally that the England under-21 star is just nine away from reaching, having only turned 22 earlier this month.

The laughter from our number 19, along with Szoboszlai and Slot, showed quite clearly that they found the Brazilian’s tantrum far more amusing than inflammatory!

Check out the reactions to the Richarlison-Elliott tiff below, via @asim_lfc on X (formerly Twitter):