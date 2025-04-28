Trent Alexander-Arnold contract u-turn takes a twist amid jersey retirement suggestion

(Photos by Michael Regan & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother has thrown a spanner in the works with regard to the fullback’s Liverpool contract.

Fans may have been left scratching their heads at the right-back’s post-match antics as the Merseysiders celebrated a second English top-flight title win in five years.

A 5-1 win over Tottenham heaped further misery on Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Alexander-Arnold’s post-match social media activity saw the vice-captain share an inside look at the dressing room celebrations at Anfield.

What has Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother posted online?

Marcell Alexander-Arnold will have had Liverpool fans on the edge of their seats with his latest Instagram story post.

It’s important to note that it’s the 26-year-old’s brother, Tyler, who currently acts as his agent.

That said, it would be delusional to suggest that Marcell has no idea about the current state of play with regard to a potential Anfield exit this summer.

Sharing Drake lyrics from 30 for 30 Freestyle – including the line ‘Banners are ready in case we need to retire your jersey’ – seems particularly suggestive and relevant to Trent’s current predicament.

A contract u-turn could be on the cards

Okay, there’s only so much we can reasonably look into when it comes to song lyrics. Marcell Alexander-Arnold is also perfectly entitled to post a photo celebrating his brother’s latest domestic success.

It could, we should note, be entirely coincidental.

That said, in the context of his expiring contract and the prospect of a move to Real Madrid, we can’t help but wonder…

Could our No.66 be considering extending his stay at Liverpool beyond the summer of 2025 (when his contract is due to expire)?

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold’s post-match chat with principal owner John W Henry have helped tip the scales in our favour?

Real Madrid are still confident

It’s a lot of ifs. Ultimately, sources close to Madrid, including respectable journalists like David Ornstein, have suggested a move to the Spanish capital is basically done.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time that one of Liverpool’s favoured sons turned down riches elsewhere. Perhaps, the emotions of a Premier League title win with the Merseyside giants have given him food for thought!

On that basis, Trent Alexander-Arnold is entitled to change his mind.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile