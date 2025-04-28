(Video) Van Dijk bellows two-word instruction to LFC teammates during post-match celebrations

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

It’s not just during matches that Virgil van Dijk takes his role as Liverpool captain very seriously!

In the lead-up to Sunday’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, prior to which the Reds knew that even a draw would be enough to clinch the Premier League title, the 33-year-old implored fans attending the game to wear red and make as much noise as possible, pleas which were duly heeded.

As the Dutchman and his teammates celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle yesterday, he was again bellowing instructions to those around him.

Van Dijk summons his teammates for ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

As Liverpool’s players, coaches and fans soaked up their status as newly-crowned Premier League champions in the minutes immediately after full-time, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was played over the PA system.

As he stood facing the Kop, Van Dijk summoned his teammates to join him and sing the club’s ubiquitous anthem, shouting at them to ‘get in’ upon hearing the opening lines of the song.

Within seconds, there were scenes reminiscent of the afters of the epic 4-0 triumph over Barcelona in 2019 as the players and coaching staff stood arm in arm and joined the fans in a poignant rendition of Gerry and the Pacemakers’ most famous hit.

Van Dijk sets the standards at Liverpool

The current captain was one of those who featured on the unforgettable night against the Catalan outfit six years ago, and that spontaneous communal rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was replicated following the Champions League final triumph over Spurs a few weeks later.

It was also seen at Wembley after the heroic Carabao Cup final success against Chelsea last year, but doing it in front of the Kop after winning the Premier League title feels all the more special.

Knowing the resonance of that song and what it represents for Liverpool fans, Van Dijk instantly took it upon himself to beckon his teammates and share that moment with the supporters, with everyone involved letting out their emotions after the full-time whistle.

The 33-year-old isn’t just a brilliant leader on the pitch. He’s a tremendous captain who appreciates the honour of holding that particular role at the most successful club in English football and consistenly sets the standards within the squad.

You can view Van Dijk and the Liverpool players and coaches singing YNWA below, via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: