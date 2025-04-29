Nunez keeps fans guessing with cigar-holding cryptic title post

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez sent Liverpool fans into a spin with his deleted social media post on the eve of the day we went on to win the Premier League.

Our No.9 seemed to suggest that he hasn’t been getting game time because of a clause in his contract that means the Reds would need to pay €5m to Benfica, once our No.9 makes his 50th top-flight start for the club (he’s currently on 49).

With Arne Slot publicly denying that he would ever not start a player for contractual or financial reasons, this post seemed like a swipe at the integrity of his head coach.

Despite angering many fans with these actions, there was nothing but love shown for our No.9 on the day the title was won and as he celebrated victory at Anfield – a picture was uploaded to his X account.

The Uruguayan held a bottle of Carlsberg and a cigar, whilst using the caption (translated): ‘Premier League champion, let them tell it however they want 😮‍💨❤️’

As always, it’s hard to fully understand what this rather cryptic post means but the two major things to take from Sunday is that the fans still publicly back our forward and that he is a league winner.

Darwin Nunez attempted to silence the doubters with his X post

Regardless of the reasoning, for the striker to have not started any of the last seven matches – you can understand why he may be frustrated.

It seems to make it very clear that Arne Slot does not see the 25-year-old as a long-term option for his team and so a summer departure feels very likely at this stage.

Whatever the future does hold, nobody will ever be able to take away that Darwin Nunez is a Premier League winner and he has provided us with some important goals already this season.

Premier League champion, que la cuenten como quieran 😮‍💨❤️ pic.twitter.com/RoG46HoKrE — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) April 27, 2025

