Szoboszlai sends message to Salah that will have Liverpool fans howling

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and because we’ve been so impressive, there’s still four games to go and Dominik Szoboszlai is clearly still working hard.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Hungarian shared an image of himself in the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday morning.

The players were given the day off on Monday, after a day of celebrating on the Sunday, meaning this was the first day back in work for the champions.

Our No.8 was clearly ready to work hard once again, even more eager than anyone else in the squad – including Mo Salah.

The Egyptian is famed for being the first person in the gym every morning, though this clearly wasn’t the same on this morning.

The captain of Hungary wrote ‘where are you @mosalah?’ in an attempt to poke some fun at his teammate.

It shows the togetherness in the dressing room at present and how high morale clearly is, after a day to remember this weekend.

In truth, the final games of this season don’t mean anything – we’re still going to lift the trophy against Crystal Palace and it’s already been a season that won’t be forgotten.

The way in which our midfielder was laughing at the altercation between Harvey Elliott and Richarlison, shows that they’ve all allowed themselves to have some fun already.

However, professional athletes don’t like losing matches and after Jamie Carragher has been calling for a new attacking midfielder – the former RB Leipzig man needs to show Arne Slot why he’s needed at the club next season.

We’ve had the first party, the last game and the parade to come will be two more but until then – it’s time for the players to show everyone why they’re the best in the country.

You can view the message from Szoboszlai to Salah via Instagram:

