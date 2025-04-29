‘I was close to crying’: Konate explains why he was sat alone at Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and everyone has their own unique memories from the day it was clinched, including Ibou Konate.

Following the heroics from him and his teammates on Sunday afternoon, our French defender was spotted alone in the stands to reflect on a special day.

After being spotted, our No.5 was asked in the media mixed zone after the game about what he was doing and said: “I was there in the stadium, I just sat for 10 minutes in the stand to feel like a fan.

“I don’t have a word to describe what I feel.

“I said to my brother, ‘I want to see how is it to sit on the stand, if I was watching a game.’

“I just tried to act like a fan, but now the stadium was empty, and I just wanted to enjoy this moment on my own, because we were with 60,000 fans on the pitch and now the stadium was completely empty and I just really wanted to feel something different and I did it and I’m very happy now.

“I’m very, very, very happy. I was close to crying, I think.

“It’s crazy, unbelievable, and we really have to enjoy it now.”

It’s clear that the defender is proud of his own achievements and so he should be after an amazing day for the club.

Ibou Konate was emotional after winning the Premier League

The 25-year-old has been tipped to ‘rival the greats’ after some of his recent performances at the heart of our defence and we’re lucky to have him.

With contract negotiations said to be at a stalemate, and the former RB Leipzig man reportedly asking for a 40% pay rise, we may see some advancements in this over the summer.

If not, we’re in for another transfer saga next season after much of this one has been dominated by similar stories.

