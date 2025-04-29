Liverpool already have ‘a great talent’ joining the club this summer, says ex-Red

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may still have four games of the current Premier League campaign remaining but Arne Slot has been told that he’s got ‘a great talent’ joining the club this summer.

You may be wondering how that can be the case, with the transfer window not even open yet, but Slot’s first signing for the Reds came back in August of last year when Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili joined the club.

The 24-year-old was signed from Valencia in a deal worth an initial £25m (BBC Sport) and was then immediately loaned back to the La Liga outfit for the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite Valencia struggling this term, Mamardashvili has proved his worth between the sticks and that’s why ex-Red Ryan Babel is delighted the shot-stopper is heading to Merseyside at the end of the season.

“I know he’s a great talent,” Babel told La Gazette (via Rousing The Kop). “I think it’s good that they brought in such a competitor for Alisson. We have a pretty long season ahead of us [next term], which could lead to a lot of injuries, so Mamardashvili’s transfer is the right move in every way.”

Alisson Becker has been at his formidable best this season (when fit) while Caoimhin Kelleher has once again proved he’s a brilliant alternative.

The Irishman may not be willing to spend another season watching on from the sidelines for the most part however, and there will certainly be clubs interested in his signature this summer.

It’s therefore expected that Mamardashvili will take up Kelleher’s position as second choice and our No.62 will move on.

Bournemouth are believed to be showing interest in the 26-year-old whose current deal at Anfield expires in just over 12 months’ time.

Slot and Co. are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window but it’s exciting that we already have a top talent on his way in!