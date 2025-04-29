Darwin Nunez price tag revealed as La Liga outfit become favourites for his signature – report

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool trains during the Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 training session and press conference at AXA Melwood Training Centre on March 04, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are willing to let Darwin Nunez leave the club this summer if an offer as little as £35m is received.

The Uruguayan, who has just seven goals in 43 appearances for the Reds this term (across all competitions), will be allowed to leave Anfield at the end of the season if the right offer is received, that’s according to a report from AS (via 90min).

Nunez was a late substitute on Sunday as Liverpool became Premier League champions after thrashing Spurs 5-1 on Merseyside.

The former Benfica man has started just eight league games all season and has once again failed to live upto his hefty transfer fee.

The 25-year-old joined the Champions in a deal worth an initial £64m back in 2022 (Sky Sports) but there’s a feeling amongst many that his days are numbered at Liverpool.

Alexander Isak is one of a number of strikers being considered by Arne Slot and Co. this summer as the Dutchman looks to bolster his squad further and seek more silverware in the coming seasons.

Our current No. 9 is under contract until the summer of 2028 meaning there is no immediate rush of losing him on a free transfer but as things stand his transfer fee will only decrease with him of course not getting any younger and his lack of consistency.

His work rate can never be faulted and his chaotic character means he is adored by many Kopites but from what we’ve seen during his three-year spell at the club he simply isn’t good enough to be a regular fixture in our starting XI.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid have emerged as ‘favourites’ for Nunez’s signature while Nottingham Forest are also rumoured to be showing interest in his services.

Atletico, under the stewardship of fellow South American Diego Simeone, could be the perfect place for the Uruguay international to flourish once again.

The La Liga outfit are exceptional on the counter attack and that suits Nunez’s erratic style of play.