What Mac Allister did alone after league title win shows how much it means

Liverpool are the champions of England and whilst we all continue to bask in the moment, it’s nice to reflect on how each player celebrated – including Alexis Mac Allister.

It feels like no matter how long you’re scrolling on your phone, there’s new videos and moments to relive or enjoy for the first time from a day to never be forgotten.

One such moment involves our No.10, with one supporter managing to capture how he spent his first few seconds as a champion.

The World Cup winner sat alone on the bench, with his jacket over his head, clearly trying to deal with the emotions that came his way in this moment.

Just five years ago, the 26-year-old was on loan in Argentina but since then he’s won everything on the international stage and now his second winners’ medal at Anfield.

It’s clear that winning the Premier League was something that many members of this squad could only dream of at one point in their career but on Sunday, it became a reality.

To have such a key role in the match, in which he scored the goal that was enough to win the game and ensure we could celebrate at home, further demonstrates just how important the former Brighton man is to the Reds.

Mac Allister has been vital for Liverpool’s title success this season

Despite links to Real Madrid, the Argentine has been public in declaring his love for the club and a desire to stay here for the immediate future.

Now he’s a Premier League winner, this bond with the club and supporters will only grow stronger and once the title is lifted and the bus parade is completed – it will be even more special still.

There’s a reason former players wish they had the chance to play with Mac Allister and we’re lucky to watch him play for us every week.

