Exclusive: How Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool feel about Real Madrid transfer interest

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Two years on from his move to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister can be firmly categorised as yet another transfer masterclass from the Anfield hierarchy.

The Argentina midfielder cost just £35m to sign from Brighton in June 2023, although that fee could rise to £55m if certain add-ons are activated (BBC Sport).

Even the latter amount would represent a bargain given the transformative impact that the 26-year-old has had in an area of the pitch where the Reds were badly struggling only a couple of seasons ago, with him and Ryan Gravenberch now forming an imperious axis in our title-winning campaign under Arne Slot.

However, there have been rumours of reported interest in Mac Allister from Real Madrid, and that could yet give him a decision to make.

Real Madrid eyeing move for Mac Allister

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, the LaLiga giants are assessing the Liverpool star as a possible candidate to reinforce their midfield options as a long-term successor to Luka Modric and are prepared to offer as much as €90m (£76.4m).

There have apparently been signals from the 26-year-old and his entourage indicating that he’s open to the idea of a move to LaLiga, which of course could play into Los Blancos’ hands. Paris Saint-Germain also have the 2022 World Cup winner on their list of prospective summer signings.

However, the Anfield club are understandably dead-set against sanctioning an exit for Mac Allister, who’s considered a hugely important member of Slot’s squad and is protected by a contract which runs to 2028.

Surely Mac Allister won’t be in any rush to leave Liverpool?

It was only this month that Alexis’ father Carlos said that the Reds’ number 10 is very happy in his current environment and has no plans on leaving any time soon, so we don’t think Liverpool fans have any reason to worry about a summer exit.

The ongoing saga over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future shows the ever-present lure of Real Madrid for top-level footballers, although the Bernabeu giants are facing into a period of uncertainty amid the impending departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Mac Allister’s show of emotion at Anfield on Sunday indicates how much he loves playing for the club and how much it meant to him to be a Premier League champion, and we can’t envisage him wanting to give that up at such an exciting and promising time for LFC.

It’s quite possible that the 26-year-old may want to sample LaLiga at a later stage in his career, but for now he and Liverpool appear to be a match made in heaven, and we’re sure that he’ll continue to weave his magic on Merseyside for another few years at least.