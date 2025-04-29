Mo Salah hits back at Dominik Szoboszlai after Tuesday morning post

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and it’s safe to say everyone is on cloud nine, including Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian was clearly in a playful mood on Tuesday morning and took to social media to send a message to his teammates.

In particular, our Egyptian King, as the midfielder shared a picture of the AXA Training Centre and more specifically the gym – with the message: ‘where are you @mosalah?’.

It was clearly said in a tongue-in-cheek manner but our No.11 was quick to hit back at his friend and put him immediately in his place.

The 32-year-old took to his own Instagram story with a picture of himself in his home gym, along with the time he was in there and tagging in our No.8.

It was a quick response to show everyone that, even with the title being won, the hard work has not stopped for our club legend.

Mo Salah won’t be slowing down after winning the Premier League

After taking the latest selfie he’s ever uploaded after the victory against Leicester City, Mo Salah made up for it with some in-game photography this weekend.

With much of this season being spent deliberating where our attacker would be playing his football next season, it’s great to now be able to enjoy this moment with a man committed to the club.

We could all see how much it meant to the leading goal scorer to clinch the title but he has more records to chase down before the season comes to a close.

That’s why he’s uploading gym selfies two days after winning the league!

You can view the picture of Salah via his Instagram account:

