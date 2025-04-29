‘Next season as well’ – Mo Salah sends powerful Liverpool message to rest of Premier League

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has sent a powerful message to the rest of the Premier League just days after Liverpool were crowned league champions for the 20th time.

The Egyptian King, who will end the season as the club’s top goalscorer and top of the assist’s chart, netted his 33rd goal of the season (across all competitions) against Spurs at Anfield on Sunday.

The 5-1 thrashing of Ange Postecoglou’s side meant the Reds were crowned champions having gone 15 points clear of Arsenal with just four games remaining.

Although not wearing the armband, Salah has been a real talisman for Arne Slot’s side this term and in a fresh message posted on his X account the 32-year-old has insisted he and his teammates are eager for more of the same next season.

When the former AS Roma man speaks, people listen, and he’s been an integral figure since joining the club in 2017.

The way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch makes him a role model for all aspiring footballers and we’re delighted that he put pen-to-paper on a fresh deal recently.

In May last year our No.11 wrote a message on X to Liverpool supporters claiming he and his teammates will ‘fight like hell’ and ‘will do everything possible’ to pick up silverware – and look how right he was.

Salah is a living legend and we can’t wait already to see what he can help the team achieve next season.

Check his message on X below: